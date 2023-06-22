EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar delays Jee Le Zaraa; Will act in Aamir Khan’s Campeones before directing Don 3

Farhan Akhtar is among the most credible directors of Hindi Cinema having made films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don, and Don 2. Through the pandemic, Farhan announced his return as a director with a road trip film, Jee Le Zara, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. It has been among the most anticipated films of Hindi Cinema, and the audiences are waiting for this new version of a friendship film led by top female stars of the Indian Film Industry. However, the shoot schedules have continued to get delayed for varied reasons, raising questions about the prospects of the film.

Jee Le Zaraa postponed due to date issues

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Jee Le Zara has been pushed due to date issues and Farhan has shifted his focus to acting in the same time frame. “Jee Le Zara is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues. Even Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, Farhan has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well,” revealed a source close to the development.

Sources have confirmed that Farhan Akhtar has signed on for the Aamir Khan production, Campeones Remake, which will b directed by RS Prassana. “Farhan and Aamir are best of friends, and recently when Aamir discussed Campeones with Farhan, he was game for it. Both Aamir and Farhan have similar creative headspace and are targeting to take the film on floors by October this year,” the source added.

Campeones is expected to go on floors in October

Aamir was in talks with Salman Khan until last month, but once the latter opened about his date issues taking the film, he decided to move on with the project. “RS Prassana and co will begin the recce on Campeones from August. The film is a co-production of Aamir Khan Productions and Sony Pictures,” the source signed off. On calling it a wrap on Campeones, Farhan will move on to his directorial, which in all probabilities will be Don 3, until and unless there is a sudden turn of events taking the casting of the action thriller. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar to reboot DON Franchise with new leading man; Shah Rukh Khan decided to exit Don 3