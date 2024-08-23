Farhan Akhtar reveals he felt ‘betrayed’ after father Javed Akhtar left his mother and married Shabana Azmi; ‘I was angry with him’

Farhan Akhtar recalled his tumultuous phase when his father and legendary screen writer Javed Akhtar left his mother Honey Irani and re-married to acclaimed Indian actor, Shabana Azmi. Farhan openly expressed his emotions of feeling angry and betrayed at that tough time and talked about how he adjusted to the new family dynamics in the latest docu-series, Angry Young Men.

In the last episode of Angry Young Men, Farhan Akhtar revealed that he was angry and felt betrayed by his father when he broke up with his mother. Reminiscing about his tough time, the actor said, “There was a phase when I was angry with him. I felt betrayed by him. There were all those normal emotions that I go through as a child growing up.”

Talking about the same, Zoya Akhtar added that it took time to accept the new marriage and adjust to those family dynamics. She also emphasized that Shabana Azmi played a major role in bringing back normalcy. “After the split happened, we lived with our mother (Honey Irani). So, we ended up spending more time with our mother. But, Yaa...It took time to go back to normal with my dad and I think Shabana has played a big part in creating that normalcy,” said Zoya.

Javed Akhtar was married to Honey Irani in 1972 which ended in a divorce in 1985. Farhan and Zoya were too young at that time and suffered a lot because of this unfortunate incident. Following this, the screenwriter re-married to his current wife and actor Shabana Azmi.

Javed Akhtar himself spoke at length about the failure of his first marriage. Feeling guilty about the fallout the Sholay writer said, “Honey is one person in the world, jiske towards I feel guilty. And she is the only person. 60 to 70% responsibility lies on my shoulder for the failure of that marriage.”

Javed further concluded with a subtle emotion in his eyes, “Agar mujhe itni bhi samajh hoti jitni aaj hai (If I had as much understanding as I have today), perhaps things would not have gone wrong. It's very difficult to accept, but that's how it is.”

For the unversed, Angry Young Men is a docu-series directed by Namrata Rao and jointly produced by Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar's respective home productions. The tapestry of the Iconic screen writer duo Salim-Javed reflects how they changed Indian cinema and also explores their personal lives with candid moments and unheard revelations. Consisting of three nostalgic episodes, the docu-series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

