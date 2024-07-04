Farzi: Fake currency racket inspired by Shahid Kapoor's series busted by Karnataka police; DETAILS here

Is cinema inspired by reality, or is reality influenced by cinema? We leave that for you to ponder! Meanwhile, a case inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s hit web show Farzi has surfaced where a gang has been arrested for printing fake currency notes, as reported by India Today. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Karnataka Police bursts Farzi-inspired racket

On July 3, Karnataka Police arrested six people from the Belagavi district in connection with printing and circulating fake Indian currencies. Identified as Anwar Yadawad, Saddam Yadalli, Ravi Hyagadi, Dundappa Onashenavi, Vittal Hosathotal, and Mallappa Kundali, the notorious gang was involved in producing fake notes with face values of Rs 100 and Rs 500.

The racket was busted after Police arrived in Gokak town’s Kadabagatti Gudda to seize a car upon which they found 305 fake Rs 100 notes and 6,792 Rs 500 notes. The authorities headed for an extensive interrogation on the matter, which revealed that the gang was operating the racket during the night from a house in Arabhavi, Mudalagi taluk.

Speaking to India Today, a cop confirmed that the modus operandi of the notorious group was influenced by what was shown in Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi series.

ALSO READ: Kabir Singh Deleted Scene: Know what happened when angry Shahid Kapoor met BFF Shiva's 'objectifying' brother-in-law-to-be

Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled revealed that fake currency notes, a printer, a screening board, paint, printing paper, and six mobile phones, totaling Rs 5,23,900, were seized, followed by a case filed at the Gokak police station. Guled said, "The gang allegedly exchanged Rs 5 lakh in fake currency for Rs 1 lakh in genuine currency. They operated in Bagalkot, Mahalingapura, Gokak, and Mudalagi.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time anyone has pulled up a Farzi-inspired crime. Back in October 2023, a gang led by Karan Shah was arrested in Mumbai, and he confessed that he was inspired by Farzi to deal in 1,000 fraudulent passes for a dandiya event.

More about Farzi

Created by Raj & DK for Prime Video, Farzi is a black comedy crime thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora in crucial roles. The web show revolves around a disillusioned artist who decides to make counterfeit money.

ALSO READ: When Shahid Kapoor admitted to being cheated on by exes; fans start guessing names as old video resurfaces