WATCH: Vaani Kapoor, Raashii Khanna seek blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple; call it a 'great feeling'

Best friends for a long time and actresses Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor were seen visiting the world-famous shrine - the holy Mahakaleshwar temple earlier today. Situated in the hearts of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, the actresses prayed like local devotees on the premises, videos of which are now going viral.

Video of Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor at Mahakaleshwar temple

Donning traditional sarees, Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor also participated in the Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) during their visit. This is an age-old and famous ritual that is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning where the actresses were present abiding by all temple committee’s traditions.

ANI reported that Raashii and Vaani sat in the Nandihal of the temple during the Bhasma Aarti and prayed alongside. After which the duo spoke to the news agency. Raashii was heard quoting, “It was a delight. I hope Mahakal calls us again.” To this Vaani added, “It was a great feeling…Jai Mahakal.”

Watch their video here:-

On the work front

Raashii Khanna was recently seen in the Tamil film Aranmanai 4 alongside Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia. Written and directed by Sundar C, this comedy-horror was bankrolled by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax. Before that, she returned to Hindi cinema after a decade with Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming to Vaani, the actress is gearing up for the release of Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk in key roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

Vaani will also be seen in Raid 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, updates about which Pinkvilla is giving exclusively every now and then.

Further, the actress will be seen in the coming-of-age Badtameez Gill which is being directed by Navjot Gulati. This drama-comedy is a story of a girl and her family set in the backdrop of Bareilly and London. It is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh to play the negative lead in Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2