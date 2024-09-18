Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to treat Indian fans; film to release on THIS date

The Legend of Maula Jatt is one of the most talked-about Pakistani films, having broken several box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. The Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer is based on the story of a local folk hero. Now, it has become the first film to be released in India since the ban imposed in 2016. The highly anticipated movie is set to hit theaters in India on October 2, 2024.

The Pakistani film is about to hit theaters near you! Indeed, the movie will be released on October 2nd, following its initial worldwide release on October 13, 2022, nearly two years ago. In this film, Fawad Khan stars as Maula Jatt, while Mahira Khan plays his love interest, Mukkho. The cast also includes Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Maula Jatt's nemesis, along with Humaima Malik and Faris Shafi.

The film centers on Maula Jatt, a man haunted by a troubled past and driven by a desire for revenge against Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in Punjab. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie is a reboot of the 1979 Lollywood classic of the same title. Written by Nasir Adeeb, the project is produced by Ammara Hikmat, Alia Murtuza, and Lashari himself.

It has been reported that Khan is poised to make a return to Bollywood. He is expected to feature in a romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor. Aarti Bagdi is set to direct the film, which will be shot entirely in the UK.

A trade source mentioned that Fawad Khan's international appeal is significant, particularly among South Asians globally, and highlighted his previous involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The specifics of the project are being kept confidential, with the producers planning to reveal details shortly before filming begins in the UK.

The rom-com will tell the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other and ultimately falling in love. The yet-to-be-titled film is Eastwood Studios' first international collaboration. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

