Rohit Shetty extends his support to actors on high entourage costs; says 'prices for everything have gone up'

The entourage costs topic has become one of the most talked about subjects in the industry. From Karan Johar to Farah Khan, several celebrities have voiced their opinions about it. Now, in a new interview, the Singham Again director Rohit Shetty opened up about entourage cost and said that it is not just with actors, prices in every sector have gone up.

'When we talk about the cost, it is not just the actors,' says Rohit Shetty

In a new interview with News18 Showsha, Rohit Shetty was asked to share his opinions on the entourage costs debate. Backing actors, the ace filmmaker said that it is different with him.

When we talk about the cost, it is not just the actors. Everything from traveling to ticketing and hotels, the prices for everything have gone up. It is not just actors. The whole cost has gone up for a lot of things. Keeping that in mind, just because the cast is an ensemble, a lot of money is spent on the cast, it is not like that," he added.

Rohit Shetty opens up on VFX usage

The director also opened up about using CGI sequences in the films. He shared that everyone all over the world is using VFX. Calling it a 'bit easier and safer,' Rohit said that hand-to-hand combat will always be real. "Even when you see my next venture (Singham Again), hand-to-hand combat is real and yes, there is a lot of CG as well," he added.

Here's what Karan Johar said about the entourage costs

At the trailer launch event of Kill, Karan Johar was asked to share his thoughts on the rising entourage costs in the industry. Explaining it in detail, the producer said, "Entourage cost is the least of our problems. It's the main remuneration of the actor that has to be looked at again."

He continued that actors should understand exactly how the times are, how the climate of the movies are, and how tough it is to maneuver through making a massive motion picture of any magnitude in size.

"Because you have so many costs and above the line costs which is what comes from the actors is not viable then it becomes impossible to mount the film," he shared.

Taking a light dig at the actors, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said that they can take all the entourage they want but the real issue is their mothership costs.

He further added that they have to look at that and say there can be back and deals, percentage of profit, and slabs of box office as per performance-based remuneration. All that is possible but every actor has to really look within because a lot of them are not really in touch with reality according to KJo.

About Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's upcoming film is Singham Again. It is the 3rd installment of Ajay Devgn-led Singham franchise and 5th part of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. The first part of Singham was released in 2011 and became one of the most loved films. In 2014, a sequel titled Singham Returns was released, which featured Ajay along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Singham Again is slated to release on November 1 and will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles.

