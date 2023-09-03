Gadar 2 success bash: Ajay Devgn-Kajol drop inside PICS with Sunny Deol; see Dharmendra, Varun Dhawan's selfie

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma has emerged as a blockbuster in India. The star-studded success party of the movie took place in Mumbai as the film approached the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. Besides the cast and crew, numerous Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dharmendra, Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol, and many others, attended the event. Inside pictures from this party have now surfaced.

Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Varun Dhawan share inside pictures from success bash of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Many of the stars that attended the success bash of Gadar 2 on the evening of September 2, took to Instagram and shared inside pictures from the party, giving a glimpse into the excitement.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol posted pictures of themselves flaunting their outfits, clicked by their son Yug Devgn. Ajay was dressed in a black kurta while his wife Kajol looked gorgeous in a green saree with red blouse. They also posed with the man of the moment Sunny Deol.

Varun Dhawan shared a lovely picture with Sunny’s father veteran actor Dharmendra and wrote in the caption, “Meet a (goat emoji) last night #goat @aapkadharam.”

Shilpa Shetty looked exquisite in a blue dress as she posed with Sunny. She captioned it, “#Gadar macha di.. Congratulations @iamsunnydeol.”

Dharmendra shared a heartwarming picture with Sanjay Dutt on his Instagram Stories.

