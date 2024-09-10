Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon reunite for another Netflix action-thriller after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

The Hasseen actor and writer-producer duo is back for another thrilling adventure. Yes, you heard it right Pannu and Dhillion have joined hands for yet another movie titled Gandhari. Streaming giant Netflix took to Instagram and shared the announcement video. Gandhari is set to explore a different kind of love, the profound bond between mother and child.

The announcement video has generated significant buzz with Taapsee's vocie over, "kehte hai maa ki dua hamesha saath chalti hai, lekin jab uske bacche par aati hai toh kaali bhi wohe banti hai". (They say a mothers blessing is always around, but when it comes to her child, she will turn the world upside down.)

Check out the announcement video here:

Fans were escalated with the announcement and expressed excitement. One wrote, "Lagta Hain Netflix Main hi sab jabardast wali movies a rahi Hain". One wrote, "This is gonna be great". One fan commented, "Taapsee is amazing will watch for her". One fan wrote,"Looking exciting". Someone commented, "Waited for this since an eternity. Taapsee Ma'am in an Action Film ab aayega pralay".

Gandhari promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission, a stark contrast to her previous role as Rani Kashyap. Gandhari also marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Kathha Pictures.

The Pink actress expressed that there is a unique creative synergy whenever she and Kanika work together on a film. Speaking about Gandhari, she noted that the project allows them to explore deeper emotional layers, and she is excited to portray such an intense character. Reflecting on her past work, she mentioned that it had been nine years since she last did action, and she had been waiting for a script that would push her in new ways.

After her role as a spy, she sought something more profound, and Gandhari, with its compelling story of a mother seeking revenge, felt like the perfect opportunity. She added that collaborating with Netflix and Kathha Pictures offers the chance to create bold, distinctive, and meaningful stories. Pannu also shared that her work with Netflix has been rewarding, as it helps reach a wider audience who shares a passion for storytelling.

Kanika Dhillon remarked that after the overwhelming love for their film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, beginning Gandhari with Taapsee felt like a creative reunion. She explained that the film delves into the fierce and unconditional love of a mother, emphasizing the danger of crossing a protective mother, likening it to provoking a tigress.

Dhillon highlighted that this is the first time she and Taapsee are collaborating on a raw and intense action thriller, and they are excited to bring forth this powerful story of revenge and redemption. She also mentioned that working with Netflix has provided them the creative freedom to push boundaries and present the story authentically. She expressed enthusiasm for the audience to experience this emotionally charged, action-packed thriller, Gandhari.

The film features Pannu in the lead role, with Kanika Dhillon serving as both the writer and producer. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the project is produced under the banner of Kathha Pictures. The release date of Gandhari is yet to be announced. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

