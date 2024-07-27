Taapsee Pannu feels excited as hubby Mathias Boe waves Indian flag at Paris Olympics 2024; ‘Who would’ve thought’

Taapsee Pannu's husband, Mathias Boe, is a former badminton player and is currently a professional badminton coach. He coaches Indian badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are bronze medalists at the World Championships, will represent India in the men's doubles competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Recently, Pannu expressed her excitement on social media upon seeing her husband with the Indian flag at the Olympics.

Taapsee Pannu cheers for Hubby Mathias Boe

The Badla actress shared a heartwarming picture of her husband, Mathias Boe, on her Instagram stories. The image, clicked at the Paris Olympics 2024, shows Boe standing with a group of Indians waving the tricolor and joining them in the gesture. The picture makes us proud and delights his wife, Pannu. She excitedly wrote alongside the picture, "Who would've thought. My [flag of Denmark] with a man emoji (for Mathias) with [Indian flag]."

More about Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Taapsee and Mathias tied the knot on March 22, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Numerous videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media.

In a chat with Cosmopolitan India, Pannu mentioned that her relationship with Mathias was not love at first sight. She explained that there was a lot of testing and a need for her to be sure about the relationship. She emphasized that it wasn't an instant connection for her, as she took time to determine the practicality and feasibility of their relationship.

Although she was fond of and respected him from the beginning, her love for him grew over time through their continued meetings. Falling in love, she noted, didn't happen instantly or within a month.

Taapsee Pannu on the work front

On the work front, Taapsee's next Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, with the official trailer already attracting considerable attention and acclaim. Directed by Jayprad Desai, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions alongside Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, the film will premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

She also has Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

