Ganesh Chaturthi: Ananya Panday decks up in beautiful teal kurta set as she welcomes Bappa home; Call Me Bae star seeks blessings with family

The entire nation is immersed in the holy celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. On this special occasion, people heartily welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also embraced the festive spirit and shared glimpses while she sought blessings from Lord Ganesha with her family members.

Today, on September 7, Ananya Panday marked the sacred celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi by extending a warm welcome to Lord Ganpati into her residence. She also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle while extending wishes to her fans and followers.

A carousel of images began with the Call Me Bae actress posing alongside Lord Ganesha, while she posed with folded hands and flashed a sweet smile for the camera. We can also see the temple corner, which is beautifully decorated with a floral white and green background. In addition to this, a flower plat was placed beside. The following picture was a closer glimpse of Bappa followed by another picture of the actress.

The concluding pictures featured her posing with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey among others. "Welcome home Bappppa" she wrote in the caption followed by an elephant, red-heart, nazar amulet, folded hand, and party-popper emoji. She added Gajanan Sukh Karta Dukh Harta devotional song in the background.

Keeping her festive spirit high, Ananya opted for a teal kurta set with a floral print on it. The traditional attire also had a gold border on the dupatta and shirt. Keeping a no-make-up look, the actress looked ethereal and tied her hair in a bun. Meanwhile, her mother was seen in a red printed kurti with hair open, and the Housefull actor was seen in a printed white shirt paired with white pants.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is enjoying the release of her much-awaited show, Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show boasts of an ensemble star-cast consisting of Muskkkaan Jaferi, Virdas, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra, Mini Mathur and Lisa Mishra among others.

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the show narrates the story of a girl, Bella, born with a silver spoon into a privileged family. Her life takes an unexpected turn when all her privileges are taken away. She starts afresh in Mumbai and her struggle in a new city with a spice of laughter is there for you to watch.

