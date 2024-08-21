Call Me Bae: Cast, release date, trailer and more about Ananya Panday’s upcoming high-on fashion and drama series

The trailer of Ananya Panday’s upcoming comedy-drama show Call Me Bae was released on Tuesday. While the actress will play the titular role, the ensemble cast includes Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Mini Mathur, and more. If the series has already got you excited, let’s get to know a little more about the trailer and the entire star cast of the show, poised to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

Meet the star cast of the upcoming show Call Me Bae

1. Ananya Panday as Bella Chaudhary

Ananya Panday plays the role of Bella Chaudhary, a girl from South Delhi who was born into an affluent family. The show promises to be entertaining, narrating her struggles after her life is downgraded to middle-class life one day after she moves to Mumbai.

2. Vir Das as Satyajit

The popular actor-turned-comedian Vir Das will play Bella’s boss. He is seen playing a news journalist, Satyajit Sen. Fans are already excited to see him play the part. Earlier, he has given us hearty laughter in movies like Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and more.

In addition to this, fans have also liked his stand-up comedy acts in shows like Vir Das: Losing It and Vir Das: For India, which are available on streaming platforms.

3. Varun Sood as Prince

Varun Sood will also be adding his share of charm in the upcoming show. The handsome hunk will be seen playing the role of Prince. Though we catch a glimpse of him in the trailer, we’re yet to know more about his character in the series.

Advertisement

However, Varun needs no introduction as he enjoys massive popularity on social media. He is known for his appearance in reality shows like Splitsvilla, Ace of Space, Roadies, Fear Factor, and more. The heartthrob made his acting debut with the web show Ragini MMS: Returns.

Previously, he also made a special appearance in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s Jugjugg Jeeyo. He has starred in shows like Karmma Calling, Potluck, and more.

4. Vihaan Samat

Vihaan Samat is a rising star in Bollywood. As we can ascertain from the trailer, he will play the role of Agastya, the love interest of Bella. He is well known for his work in the beloved series Mismatched, and has also appeared in the show Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Vihaan has been a part of several commercial brands. Apart from Call Me Bae, going further, he will also be seen sharing screen space with the actress in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL.

Advertisement

5. Gurfateh Pirzada as Neel

Gurfateh Pirzada is the brother of popular actress Mehreen Pirzada. The emerging talent will play one of Bella's bosses on the show. Earlier, he impressed audiences with his works in movies like Kiara Advani’s Guilty, Brahmastra: Part One, and the 2023-released web show Class.

Additionally, he has featured in Dhvani Bhanushali and Vishal Dadlani’s musical video, Mehendi, and Arijit Singh’s Bairiya.

6. Muskkaan Jaferi as Saira

Muskkaan Jaferi is all set to take center stage in Collin D’Cunha’s directorial as Saira. In the trailer itself, we can see her playing a pivotal role as a close friend of Bella.

Many of you might be surprised to know that she comes from a film family. Muskkaan is the daughter of legendary comedian Jagdeep and Jaaved Jaaferi, and TV director Naved Jaffrey are her half-brothers. She has previously worked in shows like The Fame Game and Mismatched.

Advertisement

The actress has also been a voice-over artist for many years now. She is the Hindi voice behind Moana, Alita (Alita: Battle Angel), Vanellope (Ralph Breaks the Internet), and Nancy (Stranger Things), among others.

7. Niharika Lyra Dutt as Tammarrah

Another name on the list is that of Niharika Lyra Dutt. She will be playing the role of Tammarrah in the upcoming series. With a little glimpse of her in the trailer, we can presume that she will be seen playing Bella’s colleague, who might as well share an apartment with her.

Speaking of her work, Niharika is known for shows like The Bizarre Murder of Mr Tusker, Paatal Lok, and Choona, among others.

8. Lisa Mishra

Up next is the very talented Lisa Mishra, who has swooned fans with her melodious voice. The singer is now all set to extend her wings in acting as well. Lisa is recognized for her reprised version of Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding, Wakhra Song, Coka 2.0, Aag Lagdi, and many more.

9. Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur is a name that doesn’t really need an introduction. In the show, she will be playing the role of Bella's mother. Professionally, she is a popular VJ known for hosting several reality shows like Indian Idol and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She has also been a chat show host, which was called, Dilli Dil Se.

Advertisement

Mini is the wife of renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan. She has also gained recognition for her portrayal in shows like Tandav Vakaalat Mind the Malhotras and movies like I, Me Aur Main and others.

The 2-minute 34-second long trailer of Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae gives us a glimpse into the life of Bella, aka Bae’s life, who was born with a golden spoon. She is glamorous and stylish, living in her own world.

Everything changes in a split second after her wealth and privileges are taken away. She then moves to Mumbai, with her mind set on making it on her own in the city of dreams. Apart from a striking storyline, Ananya’s high-end and chic fashion has also caught everyone’s attention.

How excited are you about the show?

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, 7 actors who we think are PERFECT for the role