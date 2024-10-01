Govinda Bullet Injury: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wishes actor speedy recovery; Arshad Warsi and Arbaaz Khan call incident ‘unfortunate’

Arshad Warsi and Arbaaz Khan recently attended the special trailer launch of their upcoming film, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. During the media interaction, the duo also reacted to Govinda's accidental bullet injury and called it 'unfortunate,' while Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Today, on October 1, following the news of Govinda’s accidental bullet injury, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached out to the actor to inquire about his health.

“I wished him a speedy and complete recovery and a healthy life on behalf of the state government and the public. Govinda and his family have been assured of all necessary help during this difficult time. Our best wishes and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” a statement by the chief minister's office read.

In addition to this, during the trailer launch of Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, Arshad Warsi was asked to react to the accidental injury that Govinda sustained with his revolver. In response to this, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor shared his thoughts on the incident and called it "unfortunate."

He said, "Unfortunate hai… I mean very unfortunate aisa hona nahi chahiye. I mean we all feel very bad actually. We were talking about this outside ke I said yaar ye to bahut hi unfortunate hai and I don’t know ajeeb sa ittefaq hai ye (It’s a weird coincidence) shouldn’t have happened. "

Agreeing with Arshad’s statement, Arbaaz Khan added, "What Arshad says is absolutely right ke bahut hi unfortunate incident hai." He further mentioned that they don’t know the exact details of it as it just happened. They wished him well and hoped that he was safe. Khan noted that prayers and love are with the actor-turned-politician and hopes that he recovers fast from the incident.

For the unversed, Govinda sustained an accidental bullet injury in the wee hours of Tuesday while he was leaving for Kolkata. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. An official audio statement was also released by the actor assuring that he has been doing fine and the bullet was extracted.

