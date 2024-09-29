'Spoke about the character, not the person': Arshad Warsi finally breaks silence on his controversial 'joker' comment about Prabhas

Arshad Warsi has finally responded to the backlash he received over his controversial "joker" comment on Prabhas. For the unversed, he said that the Kalki 2898 AD actor was like a joker in the film. However, during a recent event, he opened up about his views and called Prabhas a ‘brilliant’ star.

Arshad Warsi said, "Everybody has their own point of view and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it. And, when we give a bad character to a good actor, it's heartbreaking for the audience."

The entire controversy started when Arshad said during an interview with Samdish Bhatia that he did not like Kalki 2898 AD. He further added that he was disappointed with Prabhas' character in the movie.

Arshad Warsi said, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."

Following his remarks, Arshad received backlash from netizens and several people from the film fraternity. Director Nag Ashwin also responded to his controversial comment and took to his X handle to pen a note.

He wrote, "Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2."

Check out his note below:

Kalki 2898 AD was a blockbuster hit in theaters and featured Prabhas in the lead role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone among others. If you still haven't watched the film, go ahead and stream it on Netflix.

