‘Kareena Kapoor is a vastly underutilized actor’ feels Hansal Mehta; agrees The Buckingham Murders is her 'career-best' performance

Kareena Kapoor and Hansal Mehta collaborated on the mystery-thriller The Buckingham Murders. Released in September, the film coincided with the actress’ 25 years in the industry. While Bebo has given several terrific performances over the years, Mehta believes that the actress's performance in the investigative thriller is her career best, as she is still 'vastly underutilized.'

In a recent conversation with News 18 Showsha, Hansal Mehta reacted to the appreciation Kareena Kapoor has received for The Buckingham Murders and mentioned that it is just the beginning. According to him, the actress’ talent has still not been utilized, and it is yet for the world to see.

He said, “I’ve always felt that Kareena is a vastly underutilized actor. She’s a big star, but as an actor, I feel there’s a lot more. There’s a huge reservoir that the world is yet to see. I feel this is the beginning and yes, when people say it’s a career-best performance — without sounding too vain — I also believe so.”

The National-Award-winning director further continued by recalling that he heard the story back in 2018 while he was shooting for Chhalaang and signed the actress in 2019. The co-writer of Chhalaang, Aseem Arrora, narrated the idea and then to Ektaa Kapoor.

Advertisement

The ace producer signed the filmmaker for it and later in 2020, during the pandemic, Ekta organized a Zoom call between him and Bebo. “Kareena had read a 10-15 page treatment of the film and had already decided to do it,” Mehta shared.

Led by Kareena Kapoor, The Buckingham Murders also featured Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in key roles. The investigative thriller narrates the story of Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), who moves to another town to move on from the memories of losing her son to violence. She is then handed over the case of a missing boy, and how she paves through it is a bone-chilling experience.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Led by Ajay Devgn, the film is poised to hit the theatres on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Interestingly, it will be facing a clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar shares major health UPDATE post actor’s accidental bullet injury; ‘jab hum log aaye the uss waqt...'