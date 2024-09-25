THROWBACK: When Salman Khan reacted with playful jab at Arbaaz Khan’s comment on directing him: ‘Dikhne mein bada hai lekin hai chota’

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan enjoy a close relationship that goes beyond brotherhood to friendship. They consistently set major brother goals by openly supporting each other and sharing heartfelt moments. Earlier, in an interview, Salman Khan humorously responded to Arbaaz's remark about not being bossy while directing Dabangg 2. He quipped, “Chota bhai hai. Dikhne mein bada hai lekin hai chota.”

During his appearance on the show Entertainment Ki Raat, Salman Khan was asked by the judges if Sohail Khan or Arbaaz Khan had ever told him, “Salman hoga tu ghar pe hoga. Mere set pe time pe aaya kar mein bata raha hu." (Don't show your Salman Khan stardom here. Make sure you arrive on time for my set). He responded, “Nahi aesa nahi bola lekin abhi Dabangg 3 hai toh meine Arbaaz se pucha ki 'You will direct this na'.” (No, they never said that. But since Dabangg 3 is coming up, I asked Arbaaz, ‘You will direct this, right?). Salman then shared that Arbaaz jokingly replied, "You are mad or what. My BP goes up and down directing you."

The host then revealed that they had posed the same question to Arbaaz earlier, who had given a different answer. They played a throwback clip where Arbaaz remarked that he never spoke to Salman like that, adding, "Bolta toh mein ghar pahunch jata." (If I did, I’d be home by now). In response to Arbaaz's comment, Salman playfully remarked, “Chota bhai hai. Dikhne mein bada hai lekin hai chota.” (He’s my younger brother. He may look older, but he’s still the younger one).

In a previous revelation, Salman Khan shared a heartwarming anecdote about his nephew, Arhaan. After witnessing a fight scene between Salman and his father, Arbaaz Khan, in Dabangg, young Arhaan was so affected that he attempted to retaliate against Salman. During a press conference celebrating the success of Antim: The Final Truth, Salman reminisced about the 2010 incident when Arbaaz not only produced Dabangg but also portrayed Makkanchand ‘Makkhi’ Pandey. Their on-screen dynamic is characterized by a playful love-hate relationship, culminating in a scene where Chulbul Pandey confronts Makkhi for his misdeeds.

During a screening of Dabangg, the emotional Arhaan, just eight years old at the time, broke down in tears, believing that Salman had genuinely hurt his father. Salman recounted how, right after he hit Arbaaz in the film, Arhaan came up to him, crying and trying to hit him back, expressing his concern for his father. He was so vigorous that Salman felt the need to hug him and called Arbaaz over for a group hug, explaining that it was all just acting.

