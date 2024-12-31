Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja says he wasn’t present during her growing-up years: 'My dad has always...'

Govinda is a Bollywood superstar who ruled the industry in the 90s and 2000s like a boss. Since the actor was working on multiple movies at a time, he had to compromise on his personal life. This is probably why he wasn’t available for his kids or attended their school events. During an interview, the actor’s daughter Tina Ahuja stated that her dad wasn’t present during her growing-up days. But he pampered her with materialistic things.

Recently, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, and his daughter Tina were in an interview with Hauterrfly. During the fun interaction, the women spoke about living with the Bollywood legend. When Tina Ahuja was asked how it was growing up with a superstar dad, the Second Hand Husband actress stated that the Hero No. 1 actor wasn’t present for her during her childhood days. But to compensate for it, he would buy her gifts and other materialistic things.

Elaborating further, the upcoming actress stated that during her growing up years, her dad Govinda was shooting half the time and he hardly came to her school. It was only her mother Sunita who would attend school functions and other such events. It’s only a couple of times when the Partner actor came to attend her annual functions when she was performing on stage.

“My dad has always pampered me with materialistic things. For him, he feels materialistic things are the only way I can win my daughter but it’s not like that,” Tina exclaimed. In the same interview, she also admitted that no matter what his fans conceive of him, the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor is quite strict when it comes to his kids Tina and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The actor has his eyes on them all the time and has people everywhere too. However, their mom is much rmore elaxed, she stated.

Additionally, Govinda is also very particular about his daughter’s physical appearance and weight. Recalling an anecdote, she recalled gaining a couple of kilos when they were in Switzerland, while Govinda was shooting there. On seeing her put on some extra weight, the senior actor told her that girls should look beautiful and have their weight in check. For the unknown, Tina also featured in the music video, Milo Na Tum with Gajendra Verma.

