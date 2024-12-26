Govinda’s wife Sunita admits they have ‘gali galoch’ between them; says 'aaj tak nahi lagta ki hum'

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for calling a spade a spade and not mincing her words to impress anyone. She is not just a bindass wife to the Bollywood veteran; Sunita is also a cool mother to their kids, Yashvardhan and Tina. In a recent interview, the diva spoke about her bond with her husband and revealed they have 'gali galoch (abusive language)' between them.

Sunita Ahuja, the loving wife of actor Govinda, was recently interviewed by Hauterrfly. She was joined by their daughter, Tina Ahuja. During their conversation, the Bollywood wife spoke about her relationship with her husband. When asked if she feels insecure when the Hero No. 1 actor works with female actresses, she shared that they don't share a typical husband and wife bond.

Sunita stated, “Aaj tak bhi nhi lagta ki hum husband-wife hai. (Even today, I don't feel that we're man and wife.)" She added that she jokingly addresses Govinda as 'abeey', and he responds the same way. Apparently, this is how they talk to each other. “Galiya galoch chalti hai humari. (We use abusive language with each other)."

Since they share a candid and fun bond, Ahuja often asks her husband if he is really her partner. “Mujhey aaj tak vishwaas nhi hora tu mera pati hai. (I still can't believe you're my husband.)" In an earlier conversation with the Time Out with Ankit podcast, Ahuja admitted she went from wearing miniskirts to sarees because her husband felt his mother wouldn't be comfortable seeing her in such attire.

She recalled Govinda saying, "Meri maa ko nahin jamega...Maine bola theek hai saree pehen lete hain ki farak padega. By hook or by crook patana to tha (He would tell me that my mother won't like it. I was like, okay, I will wear saree, and it won't make any difference if I do that. I wanted to woo him at any cost)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Govinda was last seen in a comedy film called Rangeela Raja. For more updates about B-town and its celebs, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

