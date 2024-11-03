Govinda skipped Diwali celebration, reveals wife Sunita Ahuja; gives major update on his health post shooting incident: ‘Unko rest karne…’

Govinda suffered from a leg injury last month after he accidentally shot himself with his revolver. The superstar was rushed to Mumbai's Criticare Hospital and underwent surgery. A month after being discharged from the hospital, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja gave a major update on his health post-shooting incident. Sunita revealed that Govinda skipped the Diwali celebration this time as he is taking a rest these days.

In a video shared by a popular paparazzi's social media handle, Sunita Ahuja was asked to share if Govinda is recovering well after his accidental bullet injury. "Sir ekdam thik hai. Unko rest karne bola hai isliye iss saal Diwali wo nahi mana rahe. (Sir is doing well. He has been advised to take a rest which is why he isn't celebrating Diwali this year)."

"Toh sirf main bacchon ke saath Diwali mana rahi hun (I am celebrating Diwali with my kids)," she added.

Sunita was spotted with her daughter Tina Ahuja outside a building as they recently stepped out for the Diwali celebration. While Sunita opted for a black embellished sharara set, Tina dazzled in a pink and grey ombre saree.

Meanwhile, Govinda and Sunita's son Yashvardhan Ahuja shared an update about the actor's health. During a Diwali bash, Yashvardhan informed the paparazzi that Govinda's stitches were removed and the 60-year-old actor is recovering well. He also quipped that Govinda would start dancing in a few weeks.

After his surgery, it was reported that he was stable as the doctors removed the bullet from his leg.

For the uninitiated, Govinda was discharged from the hospital on October 4, 2024. The actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and the paparazzi for their immense support. The incident took place at 4:45 am on October 1 when Govinda's licensed gun misfired at his home. He was supposed to travel to Kolkata back then.

Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. They have two children, a daughter Tina and a son Yashvardhan. On the work front, Govinda is best known for movies like Hero No. 1, Swarg, Raja Babu, Coolie No.1, Joru Ka Ghulam, Haseena Maan Jayegi and many more.

