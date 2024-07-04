Gupt: The Hidden Truth turns 27; Bobby Deol says 'love I've received has been endless', Manisha Koirala celebrates

Gupt: The Hidden Truth is one of the most acclaimed films in the history of Indian cinema. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the film was released in 1997. Today, July 4, 2024, the film completed its 27 years of release.

Taking to his social media account, Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude, and Manisha Koirala also re-shared a glimpse of the film.

Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala celebrate Gupt: The Hidden Truth's 27 years of release

A while ago, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram Story and shared a clip from Gupt: The Hidden Truth. In the film, he played the role of Sahil Sinha.

Sharing the clip, he expressed his love and wrote, "27 years ago doesn't feel too far along when the love I've received has been endless."

On the other hand, Manisha Koirala also re-shared some glimpses of the film to celebrate the milestone.

More about Gupt: The Hidden Truth

The film also starred Kajol. She played the role of Isha Diwan. The plot follows Sahil Sinha (Bobby Deol) falling in love with Isha (Kajol) and wants to marry her. However, his father, Jaisingh (Raj Babbar), insists that he marry the girl he has chosen.

After a nasty argument breaks out between them, Jaisingh dies. Sahil, seen as the prime suspect, was arrested and put on trial for the murder and sentenced to life in prison. Without stopping to proclaim his innocence, Sahil manages to escape from prison and goes in search of the real killer.

Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala's work front

Bobby Deol was recently seen in Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. He is currently working on multiple projects across languages. He has also commenced shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s next with Sanya Malhotra. On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that he has joined YRF Spy Universe. The yet-to-be-titled female spy film also stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series is eyeing for a second part. The cast also featured Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, and others.

