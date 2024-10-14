Red alert: Kajol kicks off the week in her stunning co-ord set featuring a peplum top with a sheer trail and straight-fit pants

When Kajol steps out, the style meter shoots straight to the stars and today was no exception. She was spotted attending an event in Mumbai and she set the stage on fire in a bright red co-ord set from the shelves of Gauri & Nainika that screamed diva vibes. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

She wore a breathtaking red peplum top, which had a sweetheart neckline that looked both chic and classy at the same time. Just when you thought that was all the drama that the top had, the sheer sleeves came in for added drama, along with draped detail on the neckline for a graceful detail. But hold on! From the waist of the top, a sheer floor-length trail cascaded down, giving the whole look a major princess-meets-diva vibe.

She teamed up the top with red straight pants, allowing the drama of the top in the above look to be the focal point.

Whilst at the same time keeping the look neat and it pants also made her frame look elongated. Kajol's outfit revolved around her confidence because one could wear this kind of attire only with the extreme confidence that she possesses.

In terms of fashion, Kajol has once again demonstrated that sometimes less is more. During an event of hers, she was spotted in a gorgeous red peplum set, and the fact that she chose to keep her accessories to a bare minimum was the icing on the cake.

Wearing a bright all red outfit that could easily catch attention, Kajol went for subtle stud earrings and a few slender rings. She understands how to achieve this kind of style without overdoing it, showing that one does not have to bear loads of jewelry to stand out. The subtle sparkle of her accessories was just enough to add some glamor to the look, while still ensuring that the entire appearance remained classy and attractive.

She was equally elegant in the way she did her makeup. With her nude lips, beautiful blushed cheeks, and soft nude eyeshadow, Kajol remained glowing. This she complemented nicely with mascara-laden lashes and a sweep of kohl to give the eyes that captivating gaze. And her hair? A middle parted open hairstyle. Her hair cascaded naturally and complemented the flow of her outfit.

Kajol’s minimalistic outfit is the perfect example of how to wear an outfit without worrying about the other elements. This fashion moment shows that sometimes, it is enough to have a statement piece of clothing, a few selected accessories and a confident smile to slay!

