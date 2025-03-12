Aashram S3: Aaditi Pohankar aka Pammi wants to become Baba in next season; here's what she will do after that

Aaditi Pohankar has gained a lot of acclaim for her role as Pammi in the crime drama series Aashram. The show, which revolves around Bobby Deol’s godman character Baba Nirala, recently returned with its latest installment Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2. Aaditi has now shared that she wishes to become Baba in next season. She also revealed what she would do as Baba.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aaditi Pohankar participated in a fun rapid-fire segment. The actress was asked which other character in Aashram apart from Pammi she would like to explore. In response, she said, “Baba, let's become that next season,” with a laugh.

When questioned on what Pammi would do if she became Baba for a day, Aaditi stated that she would breathe harder. Regarding making a change in the system of Aashram, she revealed that she would stop ‘shuddikaran’ because she found it ‘gross.’

Aaditi was also asked what would be Baba’s bio if he had a social media account. Her fun reply was, “Baba 12 am wale.”

In Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, Aaditi Pohankar's Pammi seeks revenge on Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala. She tries to get close to both him and Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa Swami. As part of her plan, she wishes to create tension between them.

In the description of the official teaser of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, the synopsis read, “Justice is delivered and Baba goes to prison; a victorious Pammi reclaims her position in the Aashram as the Aashram embraces its new leader, Bhopa Swami, which marks a new chapter in this saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption.”

Alongside Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, the cast of the series also features Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles. The series is directed and produced by Prakash Jha. All parts of the show including Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 can be streamed on Amazon MX Player. It was released in February 2025.