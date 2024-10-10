Rani Mukerji in patola and Kajol in orange organza saree at Durga Puja serve up a feast of festive fashion

When it comes to Durga Puja, 90’s Bollywood’s queens of tradition, Rani Mukerji and Kajol are always on point. This year was no different as they graced the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations in a stunning blue and red saree and Kajol in orange saree proving once again that they are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to festive fashion.

This time, Rani stunned in a gorgeous blue and red patola saree from the shelves of Patola by Nirmala Salvi. Her saree was elegant with a twist, it had a blue drape with a playful white textured lined design running all over it. The borders of the saree were rich red and intricately detailed with traditional patola motifs.The choice of red sleeveless blouse gave the ensemble a modern twist while staying rooted in tradition.

She took her festive look to a whole new level with not just her stunning blue and red patola saree, but with a touch of royal temple jewelry and flawless makeup!

Her temple jewelry with saree was impressive! Rani managed to wear an ornate gold pendant necklace, which looked like it was straight out of a royal treasure. She wore red and golden bangles which complemented the rich-coloured saree and floral gold earrings to add to her sparkle. She served Maharani vibes during the Durga Puja!

Advertisement

And now let’s discuss the makeup—absolutely stunning! Rani opted for a glossy nude lip which was a very fresh and clean look. She also wore a rich blue bindi for an accent that complemented her saree beautifully. With a sweep of kohl on her eyes, along with sharp eyeliner, a touch of blush and highlighter, she looked like was ready for the festive occasion. Her puff hairdo and the rest of her straightened hair were simply the cherry on top of this glamorous cake.

Apart from Rani, Kajol also arrived at Durga Puja and she looked equally stunning. Kajol was stunning at the Durga Puja pandal in all the right ways. Donning a resplendent orange saree with a bold red sleeveless choli, she managed to incorporate traditional elements and their modern counterparts into her dress without any difficulty.

She kept her jewelry to a bare minimum, only sporting simple string necklaces which enhanced the outfit rather than competing with it. Kajol applied light makeup with some bold aspects accentuating her appearance. She wore pink blush, kajal on her eyes, and the typical bindi but neatly gathered her hair in a bun. The perfect blend of tradition with trendy fashion made her the center of attraction in the festive celebration.

Advertisement

With this look of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, it is very clear that they never miss a beat during Durga Puja. Whether they offer prayers or turn heads, her saree looks are a lesson in how to slay the festive game with elegance and dash of sass.

ALSO READ: 3 Durga puja saree ideas to steal from 90s queen Rani Mukerji: Bengali drape to luxurious Kanjivaram celebrating tradition and grace