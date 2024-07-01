Bobby Deol reveals Salman Khan helped him get noticed among youngsters; admits being addicted to shopping

Bobby Deol has been entertaining us since the ‘90s. But recently, he took the industry by storm with his stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which was also called his comeback to the big screen.

Of late, the actor has been posting some dapper images of himself on social media, flaunting his fit physique and impressive style sense. In an interview, he admitted to being a shopaholic. He also stated that Salman Khan changed his career trajectory. Read on!

Bobby Deol says he worked with Salman Khan to get noticed

Bobby Deol has worked with several big Bollywood stars in his career and one among them is Salman Khan. While talking about his personal and professional journey, the Barsaat actor shared that Salman Khan, whom he fondly refers to as Mamu, called him one day and asked ‘Shirt utarega?’ and that’s how he got the 2018 movie Race 3.

In the interview with Curly Tales, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor admitted that he wanted to be a part of the big films because as an actor, the younger generation didn’t know much about him.

“I knew that if I worked with Salman, they would all go to watch the film and they would notice this actor called Bobby and it worked,” he recalled. Bobby further added that after Housefull 4, little kids started coming up to him because of the comic caper.

Bobby Deol says OTT changed his career

Deol was also seen in the TV series Aashram, which according to him made a huge difference in his career. “I think OTT was something where I, as a character, got a chance to do characters that I was dying to do. It started with Class of 83, then I got Aashram, got Love Hostel and it all collectively helped him move forward,” he stated adding that one photograph of him made Sandeep Reddy Vanga cast him as Abrar in Animal.

Bobby Deol admits to being a shopaholic

During the same interview, the Housefull 4 actor admitted that his only wish is to be able to shop whenever he wants. “I mean, every time, every day your choices keep changing. I am a shopaholic,” he stated adding that as a kid he used to hate shopping.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Deol divulged that as a kid, he was chubby. He would go to shop with his mother Parkash Kaur but would end up getting annoyed because no kid’s clothes would fit him. They would have to shop for him from the adult section but he used to get fed up because the waist would fit but the length would not.

But after he became tall and lost weight at the age of 15, he went shopping with his father Dharmendra. Since the senior actor didn’t have much patience to shop, he went to a store and asked them to randomly pack clothes in their sizes. After he tried them on, they fit him perfectly and that’s how he fell in love with clothes. He got passionate about sunglasses after watching his father sport them in his movies.

What’s next for Bobby Deol?

On the work front, Bobby Deol is currently working on multiple projects across languages. He has also commenced shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s next with Sanya Malhotra. As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, he has joined YRF Spy Universe. The yet-to-be-titled female spy film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

