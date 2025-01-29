The Mehta Boys Trailer OUT: Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary navigate complex father-son relationship in heartwarming story; Shreya Chaudhry shines

The Mehta Boys, which has received a lot of acclaim in prestigious film festivals, is now making its way to OTT. It marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani. The official trailer has now been released, and it showcases him navigating a complex father-son relationship with Avinash Tiwary in the movie. Actresses Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup also shine in their roles.

Today, January 29, 2025, the makers of The Mehta Boys unveiled the trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 26-second trailer opens with Boman Irani’s character coming to live with his son Amay, played by Avinash Tiwary. The trailer offers a glimpse of their complicated relationship as they never seem to agree with each other. Shreya Chaudhry plays the role of Zara, Amay’s girlfriend, who helps him in understanding his father.

The family drama promises a heartwarming story as Amay and his father get the opportunity to build a connection once again.

Watch the trailer here!

The official description of the trailer stated, “After the loss of his mother, Amay, a struggling young architect, is forced to live for 48 hours with the one person he cannot stand, his father. It seems like a recipe for disaster. Wrong! It's much worse. Will the young architect crumble or will this bumpy ride help him rebuild his relationship with his crabby old man?”

Netizens flooded the comments section on YouTube with their appreciation for the trailer. One person said, “Amazing Trailer. Definitely Not Gonna Miss this Unique & Extraordinary film,” while another wrote, “Looks so beautiful and OMG Boman is the director....... Wow.” A user stated, “Can't wait!!! So glad Avinash is getting the exposure he deserves. This story will resonate with anyone who brought their parents to live with them in a metro city.” Many others left red heart emojis.

The Mehta Boys is directed by Boman Irani. It is penned by him and Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr. The film is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Boman Irani under Chalkboard Entertainment LLP and Irani Movietone LLP. The movie is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025.

