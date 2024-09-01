Happy Birthday Jitendra Kumar: When Panchayat star joined TVF because he was unemployed and rest we know is history

Jitendra Kumar is one of the biggest faces in digital space right now and the man of the hour is celebrating his 34th birthday today. While he is an OTT sensation now, were you aware acting happened to him under the influence of unemployment? In an old interview with India.com, Kumar revealed that TVF came into his life at a time when he had no other work to do and he was desperate for a job.

Jitendra shared that unemployment is the biggest teacher and during that phase, people tend to pick any job out of desperation. He said that there was a time when he had just come out of IIT and was looking for a job but nothing fructified.

“I tried for 4-5 months continuously sending emails and CVs, but it didn’t happen. Everyone around me was getting good jobs and great packages, and I was supposed to get one too, but I didn’t. It’s a very strange feeling,” Jitendra Kumar said while revealing that the only job available for him was TVF where he had to handle various tasks along with some acting opportunities.

ALSO READ: Kota Factory 3 fame Jitendra Kumar reflects on pressures faced by students in Kota; recalls junior dying by suicide on 1st day of IIT

Jitendra added, “I did it with a lot of pain but also with joy.” And thank the good lord that this rising superstar took up the job because we know as an audience how good he is at what he does. During TVF, Jitendra starred in several shows including Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, TVF Bachelors, ImMature, and TVF Tripling before making it big by headlining the banner’s hit franchise Kota Factory.

Advertisement

Just a year down from its launch, Jitendra was offered to front another show which emerged as a rage and was titled Panchayat. Both these shows changed the career trajectory of Jitendra and all his struggles have now become inspiring history pages to take cues from.

Kumar made his big-screen debut in a small role in 2014’s Shuruaat Ka Interval followed by Gone Kesh. It was his portrayal of a queer man in love with Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that spiked his recognition overnight. Jitendra was last seen in Zee5’s Lantrani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jitendra Kumar replies if he connects more with Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji or Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiya