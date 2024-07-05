EXCLUSIVE: Jitendra Kumar replies if he connects more with Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji or Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiya

Jitendra Kumar is ruling the OTT space, and how! The actor is headlining two of the biggest shows on the web space - Panchayat and Kota Factory. While he plays a middle-class man stuck with a not-so-pleasing job in the Prime Video show, Jitendra steps in the shoes of a mentor who drinks philosophy mixed with his tea every morning in the latter.

Jitendra Kumar picks between Sachiv Ji and Jeetu Bhaiya

The TVF star shared with Pinkvilla, “Both the characters are different, and there’s no comparison between the two. It’s difficult to choose one among them, but on the relatability part, I find Sachiv Ji more relatable. It’s a young character who has ambitions and dreams, while Jeetu Bhaiya is quite a mature man and moreover, a philosopher. I don’t think I connect with Jeetu Bhaiya at all. I am nothing like him.”

Is Jitendra Kumar open to playing negative roles?

Further, during Pinkvilla’s interview, Jitendra opined, “I don’t have any such particular goals as to what kind of characters I want to do. If I am offered any project that will excite me at that particular time, then I will take it up. I don’t think or plan if things offered to me are grey or positive; if I like it, I’ll do it.”

Kota Factory’s third season recently started premiering on Netflix and also starred Tillotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Alam Khan, and Rajesh Kumar among an ensemble. Pinkvilla rated this season 3.5/5 and reviewed it, “Kota Factory 3 touches upon very important topics that need to be given deep thought to. The show takes giant leaps but still stays true to its roots.”

On the other hand, Panchayat also premiered its third season recently on Prime Video and was greatly appreciated. Besides Jitendra, the rural drama starred Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, and Sunita Rajwar in key roles. Panchayat has already been renewed for two more seasons.

