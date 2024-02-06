Happy Birthday Yash-Roohi Johar: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan are godparents to Karan Johar's twins?

In 2017, Karan Johar welcomed twins, a boy, and a girl, named Yash and Roohi, into his life. Today, as they turn seven on February 7, 2023, it is an opportune moment to reflect on their godparents. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who share a close bond with Karan, hold the cherished role as godparents to the twins. It's a testament to the strong familial ties between the two families.

Karan Johar's twins have Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as their godparents

During an episode of his show Calling Karan Season 2, Karan Johar was posed with the question of who he would select as godparents for his children. Responding to the question, Karan stated, "Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are the godparents to my twins."

This declaration speaks volumes about the strong bond shared between the filmmaker and the iconic Bollywood couple. It's worth noting that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also serves as the godparent to SRK and Gauri's eldest child, Aryan Khan.

Karan Johar discusses his choice to have children through surrogacy

In 2017, Karan embarked on the journey of parenthood with the arrival of his twins, Yash and Roohi, born via surrogacy. Co-parenting alongside his 80-year-old mother, film producer Hiroo Johar, the Student of The Year helmer navigates the joys and challenges of raising his children.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Week, he disclosed his initial plans to have children at the age of 40. His mother inquired about his life plans when he reached that milestone, knowing marriage wasn't on the horizon. Karan expressed his desire to have babies, and although his mother was supportive, he took his time to decide.

He recounted the process of announcing his decision to have children through surrogacy, sharing that he could only visit the hospital a month after the official announcement. Despite initially planning for an April birth, Yash and Roohi surprised everyone by arriving prematurely in February. Karan had to publicly announce their birth while en route to London after learning that several newspapers were planning to cover the story.

In a recent discussion at the Indian Express Adda, Karan reflected on the transformative impact of fatherhood. He noted a subtle yet profound change, feeling a renewed vigor and motivation. Speculating that this energy might come from a desire to create a legacy for his children, Karan emphasized the importance of his parents granting him the freedom to pursue his own path professionally.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Govinda: Did you know Chi Chi signed 70 films after his debut success?