Harbhajan Singh confirms his biopic, reveals announcememt will be made soon; Can you guess his pick for the role?

Bollywood fans have always loved sports biopics, and a new one may soon hit the big screen. Recently, popular Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh revealed that he will soon announce a biopic about his life and shared that he feels Badhaai Do actor Vicky Kaushal could be a suitable choice to play the protagonist in the film.

Harbhajan Singh is a celebrated bowler, fondly known as 'Bhajji' among fellow cricketers and fans. In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Singh confirmed the rumors about a biopic being made on his life. He revealed that he plans to make a film on his life's journey, although its timeline is yet to be decided.

Harbhajan said, “Ek do acche kahaniya hai jo main chahta hu duniya ke samne aaye toh, main woh jaldi announce karunga.” (There are one or two really good stories from my life that I want to bring to the world. I’ll announce it soon.)

The cricketer's journey from a humble household to the top of the cricketing world is inspiring, and his plan to share his untold story has left fans excited about it.

When Harbhajan was asked about which actor he believes is suitable to play the lead role in the film, he immediately mentioned "Vicky Kaushal, No.1." Singh's admiration for the Bollywood heartthrob was evident in his response. On the other hand, Kaushal is known for effortlessly portraying diverse roles and real-life characters on-screen, like Sardar Udham and Sam Manekshaw.

Harbhajan also acknowledged the creative potential of filmmaker Deepak, mentioning that he writes and makes good films and can make anything possible.

For those unaware, Harbhajan Singh is one of the most successful spinners in the history of Indian cricket. He has taken 417 wickets in Test matches, 269 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 25 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India. He was also a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning teams.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Chhaava co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

