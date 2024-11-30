Vicky Kaushal reveals wife Katrina Kaif has made him change outfits to make him look ‘little presentable’: ‘She is like the subedar of that army’

Bollywood's beloved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, continue to steal hearts with their adorable chemistry and major couple goals. Recently, Vicky opened up about how Katrina takes charge of his wardrobe, making sure he looks 'a little presentable' by having him change outfits multiple times. He even humorously dubbed her the 'subedar' of his styling team!

At the GQ Men of the Year event, Vicky Kaushal shared a funny insight into his fashion routine, admitting he’s ‘fashion handicapped’. When asked about his outfit choices, he revealed that he depends on a team to help him look presentable, joking that he relies on an ‘army’ to get his look right.

He said, “I'm a really fashion handicapped person. I rely on an army to make me a little presentable.”

When asked if Katrina ever tells him to change, the Sam Bahadur actor playfully said, “Yeah of course she's like the prefect of that army, she's like the subedar of that army.” He also revealed his favorite dish—aloo paratha with white butter and mango pickle, adding that Katrina has embraced his love for parathas, while he's fallen for her pancakes.

In a recent chat with BBC Asian Network, Vicky couldn't help but gush about Katrina Kaif, crediting her superstar soul as the essence of what captivates him most. He shared how being with her completes him, filling the gaps in his life and inspiring him to become the best version of himself.

Describing her as his reality check, the actor praised her ability to keep him grounded while always encouraging him to improve. He admires her honesty, resilience, and the determination that propelled her to stardom, overcoming challenges with grace.

Vicky Kaushal also cherishes their creative collaborations and finds joy in their shared moments of gratitude, whether it's reflecting on life's blessings or connecting over heartfelt messages. Her grounded outlook and shared vision leave him feeling incredibly fortunate to have her as his partner.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The celebration was an intimate affair, with only their closest friends and family in attendance.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up to play the powerful role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in his upcoming film Chhaava, set to release on December 6, 2024.

Additionally, he will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War, slated for release on March 20, 2026.

