Heeramandi's Jason Shah shares working experience in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series; 'It's been good entrance into Bollywood'

Jason Shah has been enjoying the success of his recent series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor won people's hearts with his fine acting as British cop Alastair Cartwright. In a new interview, Jason shared his 'amazing' work experience in the series and added that he is looking forward to his future.

Jason Shah on being a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Jason Shah was asked to share his working experience in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Calling it an amazing opportunity, the actor shared, "It's been a good entrance, I would say, into Bollywood. Opportunities abhi khul raha hai . Darwaja ka chabi mil gaya hai, so yeah, it was good and an amazing experience. Bohot kuch seekhe hai, bohot heroines k sath kam karna mile aaj ki date mein thoda mushkil hai toh woh bhi mujhe badhiya laga aur bas future dekhte hai abhi aage jana hai."

(New opportunities are coming in, and it is feeling like I have got the key to the door. I have learned a lot, and working with so many heroines, which is a bit tough on today's date, was amazing. Now, I am looking forward to my future).

Jason Shah on the stressful environment on the Heeramandi set

Talking to Bollywood Now, Jason Shah revealed that he would work for 3 days and then be off for weeks. He further added that the situation only worsened because of a lack of clarity in vision. He further revealed that he thought Cartwright was a very straight-line kind of character who is whacking everyone because that is what he read.

Stating how it wasn’t a continuous shoot for him; it was quite broken, Shah shared, “I would work for three days and not be on set for three weeks, and then come back again. In my mind, I was jostled. I wasn’t settling in. And what happens is that over an extended period of time working with a team, the different nuances of that day start to affect your character.”

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is currently streaming on Netflix. The cast also features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

