How Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol welcomed 'daughter' Drisha Acharya to family after tying knot with Karan Deol

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol got married to his ladylove Drisha Acharya on Sunday. After dating each other for quite some time, the love birds decided to seal the deal with close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding ceremony took place in the city. Post the rituals, Sunny and Bobby Deol took to social media and welcomed their daughter to the family. They wrote special notes for the newlywed couple and shared pictures from the ceremony.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol welcome Karan Deol's dulhania Drisha Acharya to the family

Bobby shared happy pictures from the wedding on Instagram. The pictures featured Karan, Drisha, his wife Tania Deol and their son Aryaman. The Deol boys slayed their turban look while the ladies looked all things gorgeous in their ethnic outfits. In the last picture, Bobby was seen planting a kiss on the new groom's cheek. Along with the pictures, Bobby penned a sweet note as he welcomed Drisha to the family. He wrote, "Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … god bless you both @drishaacharya and @imkarandeol." Have a look:

On the other hand, Sunny shared Karan and Drisha's wedding pictures as he wished the couple. He also expressed excitement about gaining a 'beautiful daughter'. He wrote, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! #HappiestFather."

Meanwhile, Karan announced his wedding on social media by sharing dreamy pictures with his wife. He also thanked the fans for showering love on them. For the wedding, Karan wore an ivory sherwani while Drisha stole hearts in a red lehenga. Along with their fairytale-like pictures, Karan wrote, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Post tying the knot, Karan and Drisha were seen enjoying their star-studded reception. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff and others were seen gracing the wedding reception in style.

