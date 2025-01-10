Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan shares beautiful birthday wish with pic ft actor’s GF Saba Azad: ‘The best of your talent…’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday today with a heartwarming wish from ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She shared a photo with Hrithik and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, showcasing her unwavering support. Sussanne expressed her admiration, believing the 'best of his talent and personality' is still ahead.

On January 10, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram Stories to wish Hrithik Roshan a happy birthday. She shared a group photo featuring Hrithik with his girlfriend Saba Azad, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Zayed Khan, and others. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happy happiest birthday Rye... and huge celebrations for 25 years of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. I know the best of your talent and personality begins now…”

Earlier today, Zayed shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, exuding couple goals. The photo also included Sussanne Khan with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, alongside Zayed himself.

In his heartfelt message, Zayed Khan praised Hrithik for his strength, honesty, and constant support, calling him a true brother. He wished him an incredible year ahead and sent a virtual hug, highlighting Hrithik’s kindness and their enduring bond. The post was tagged with #happybirthday, #family, and #friendslikefamily.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming high-octane film War 2, sharing screen space with Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel will also feature Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR. Slated for an August 14, 2025 release, the film is already generating buzz.

In addition, fans have a reason to celebrate today, as Hrithik's iconic debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is being re-released in theaters. The special screening marks his birthday and offers a nostalgic journey back to his first memorable performance on the big screen.

