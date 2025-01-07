Hrithik Roshan cannot keep calm as he drops debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s trailer 25 years later ahead of re-release

Are you ready to go back in time and witness Hrithik Roshan’s debut again? His first film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was originally released on January 14, 2000, is returning to cinemas 25 years later. Hrithik couldn’t keep calm as he dropped the trailer of the re-release, and the fans were no less excited.

Today, January 7, 2025, the trailer of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s re-release was posted by the Instagram account of PVR Cinemas. The trailer was packed with popular scenes from the movie and the timeless music.

The caption of the post read, “Action, romance, drama, dance…the movie that had it all! 25 years later, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai still reigns as the ultimate love story, and we’re bringing it once again on the big screen. Are you ready? Returns to theatres from Jan 10!”

Hrithik Roshan reshared the trailer on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement. He said, “Here we go again. Relaunching KNPH2.0.”

Have a look at his story and the trailer post!

Fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm and flooded the comments section with love. One person said, “This has been the unexpected movie that shook the whole world giving all of us an iconic hero for life and the best movie of the millennium 2000.”

Advertisement

A user stated, “‘Ek Pal ka Jeena’ on big screen will be a magical moment,” while another mentioned, “Pure nostalgia.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is re-releasing in theaters on January 10, 2025, which marks Hrithik Roshan’s 51st birthday. The romantic thriller was also the debut of actress Ameesha Patel. The cast included Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, and more. The film was directed by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday has fun name for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s WhatsApp group; can you guess?