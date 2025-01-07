Ananya Panday has fun name for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s WhatsApp group; can you guess?

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are three of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema. They have also maintained great friendships with each other, and a big-screen reunion of the trio is highly awaited by fans. Ever wondered what their WhatsApp group would be called? Well, Ananya Panday has an extremely fun name: My Name is Khan.

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Ananya Panday played a rapid-fire round in which she names WhatsApp groups of certain celebrities. When asked to give a title for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan’s group, she immediately said, “My Name is Khan.” This name, inspired by SRK’s movie title, is certainly a perfect fit for the superstars.

Ananya also named Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra’s group. She said that it should be related to Karan and students, so she answered, “Students for life.”

Ananya Panday shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan. She has been friends with his daughter Suhana Khan since childhood. In an interview with Filmfare, the Call Me Bae actress opened up about the parties at King Khan’s Mumbai residence, Mannat. She revealed that the best parties were the ones that ended at Mannat.

Ananya mentioned that after visiting events like Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, she would head to Mannat with Suhana Khan, SRK, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Nanda. Talking about the fun they had, she shared that they ate burgers, had discussions, and even danced.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is set to star in an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair. She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

