Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reveals Ameesha Patel didn't want to play mother-in-law; 'jab aap jeete ki maa hai toh...'

Before the release of the popular film Gadar 2, its director Anil Sharma and lead actress Ameesha Patel's conflict used to hit the headlines. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about the same and shared that Ameesha was initially concerned about portraying the role of a mother-in-law. However, he felt that when she agreed to play the character of a mother on-screen, she should be ready to play the role of a mother-in-law.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anil Sharma explained that this demand of Ameesha Patel, who played the female lead role of Sakina in the film Gadar 2, stemmed from her expectations as an actor from the film's story.

He explained, “Gadar 2 ki kahani mein unko utni jagah nahi mil payi jo Gadar 1 mein mili woh umaar aur samaye ko samaj nahi paayi ki umaar ek chiz hoti hai usko sabko samajna hoga jab aap jeete ki Maa hai toh uske bahu ki saas bhi baana padega na.” (Didn't get the screen time that she enjoyed in Gadar 1, so struggled to accept the natural progression and age of her character's life after playing Jeete's mother she had to play a mother-in-law).

To emphasize his point, he highlighted the careers of other Indian actresses like Nargis Dutt, who played mother in Mother India at a young age, given the nature of the character. He said, "Yeh maante hai aap bohot mehnat kar rahi hai aapne aap pe lekin kalakaar hai, Nargis bhi toh bani thi mother India mein mother jab woh young thi toh banna hi padega." (I understand she is beautiful and is working half on herself, but she is an actor and Nargis Dutt also played a mother-onscreen to young actors when she was young).

Advertisement

Sharma felt that the reason behind Ameesha Patel's decision was the external influences of branding in the modern day. He pointed out that in today's world, there is a perception that actors must avoid certain roles to maintain their image. It could have caused that conflict in her mind. But, with time, the issues got sorted.

Despite these challenges, Sharma expressed his unwavering respect for Ameesha and mentioned that she will always be the same Sakina from Gadar 1 for him, and he has no ill will toward her. He added that she is, and will always be, part of his family.

Also, speaking on the reports about Patel's comments about his son and Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma, who plays her on-screen son in Gadar, the director admitted he felt hurt by her statements that included his name.

He said, "It felt cheap sometimes, but I believe she didn't mean any harm." However, his son Utkarsh, took it sensibly and had let the matter go, saying this is part of the industry and made him stronger to face criticism in the future.

Advertisement

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Vanvaas Teaser: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma’s ‘Unforgettable family saga’ ft. Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma will give you chills