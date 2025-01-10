Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday reveals ‘rushing home’ and packing suitcases amid California wildfires: ‘The thought about evacuating...’

Wildfires are currently raging in California. Several blazes have destroyed a number of homes and businesses. Amid this, Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Ivor McCray and their son River, dropped an update about their well-being. She revealed having to rush home and pack suitcases. Alanna also expressed that the thought about evacuating and coming back to a destroyed home was extremely painful.

Today, January 10, 2025, Alanna Panday took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note about her situation amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Sharing what has happened in the past few days, Alanna wrote, “We left our ski trip early after finding out about the fires. We drove into LA through clouds of smoke rushing home to pack our lives into a few suitcases or whatever fit into the back of our car. The thought about evacuating with our entire life back in this house and potentially coming back to a pile of dust was gut wrenching.”

The Tribe star added, “I couldn't even imagine what people that have already lost their homes are feeling right now. We're currently really close to 2 fires but don't have a level 3 evacuation warning yet. As of now we're safe and thank you to everyone that's reached out.”

Alanna’s husband Ivor McCray also shared a message on his Stories. It stated, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us. The fire is close and we are on high alert but safe for now. If you want updates with the fires download the watch duty app. If anyone needs anything please reach out!”

Have a look at the stories!

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray welcomed their first child, son River, on June 24, 2024. Ananya Panday often shares pictures with her nephew on social media.

