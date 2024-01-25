Hrithik Roshan says Deepika Padukone brings realism to work; latter calls Fighter actor ‘phenomenon’

Director Siddharth Anand brought two acclaimed actors, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan, together in his upcoming action flick Fighter. As the two stars worked relentlessly together, they got to know each other better. In an interview, they share their experiences of working with each other.

Hrithik Roshan says Deepika Padukone brings realism to her work

It's just a matter of hours before the most awaited and the biggest release of 2024, Fighter, will be open for the public to watch and review. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan shared screen space with Deepika Padukone. While talking to ANI about his co-star, the actor said he was super excited to work with her.

The Vikram Vedha actor further said that things became much easier when two performers arrived as actors and focused on interpreting the lines and getting the most out of each scene that was on paper. "With Deepika, it became really easy because she brings realism in her work, so I was consciously just bouncing off her bat; each line she says is coming from a deep place, and I could tell this is real, and if I don't maintain that I might look like I am overdoing things so I had to make sure I am acting that frequency and thanks to her every scene between Patty and Minni look so extremely vulnerable, extremely endearing and very very real," he was quoted as saying.

Deepika Padukone calls Hrithik Roshan a 'phenomenon'

In her chat with ANI, the Pathaan actress also spoke highly of her Fighter co-star. She said it's always special when you work with an actor for the first time; there is a lot of discovery and expectations. "He has probably seen my work, and I have seen his work. You always build this expectation in your head about a colleague, and when you go on sets, sometimes it's what you expect, sometimes it's more than what you expect. Sometimes it's not what you expect, and for me, to some extent, I heard about this phenomenon, Hrithik Roshan," she said.

The actress added that she experienced it for the first time. "So, everything we all heard about his craft, honesty, and his process, it is that and a lot more is what I experienced after working with him," Deepika concluded.

Siddharth Anand talks about making Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone flaunt abs in Fighter

In the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch from the film, both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone can be seen flaunting their chiseled bodies. In a group interview, director Siddharth Anand was asked if it was difficult to convince them to show their abs in the film. Responding to it, he said, "It's not easy to convince them," adding that it stems from the confidence they have in themselves, of their appearance, and about how good-looking they are.

The Pathaan director further added that both of them put in a lot of effort and sacrifice. "There's a lot of sacrifice that goes into looking like this, and they are relentless. They know what to wear to the beach or while dancing. They are like rock; they are sculpted, and it's a lot of effort that goes into it," he divulged.

About Fighter

In the movie, Deepika will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Additionally, Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Others who will also be seen in the movie are Karan Singh Grover, Rishabh Sawhney, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz.

