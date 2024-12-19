Hrithik Roshan sends good wishes to Sussanne Khan's BF Arslan Goni on his birthday; calls him 'friend'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have set an example of how relationships can be built on mutual respect and understanding. Recently, the actor proved this by sending good wishes to his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's boyfriend, Arslan Goni, on his birthday. His gesture gave a glimpse into their strong bond.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne Khan, a professional interior designer, shared a heartfelt video with a birthday message for Arslan Goni. The video featured pictures and clips from the couple's special moments, including parties, dates, and outings.

Along with the video, Khan shared a love-filled post on her Instagram handle about how Goni brought delight and happiness. She penned, "All I ever want for Life… is You. Happyyyyyyyy Happpiestttt birthday my Jaaaaan, my Love. You have made me the happiest woman on this planet every single day. I wish and know that you have the Bestestttt time and years of your life, starting now... to infinity and beyond. I love you maddddddlyyyyy and more."

Take a look:

Along with the video, she added the popular Mariah Carey song All I Want for Christmas Is You, which reflects her love-filled feelings for him. This wonderful gesture touched Goni, who replied with a love-filled comment that read, "Thank you, my love……I don't only want you for Christmas." with several heart emojis.

However, the highlight was Khan's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's wish for the birthday boy. He wrote, "Happy birthday, my friend," with a red heart emoji, highlighting the cordial bond between him, Sussanne, and Arslan.

Advertisement

It's not the first time we've seen a glimpse of their supportive gesture among them. Previously, the War actor and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, have been spotted partying with Sussanne and Arslan well on various occasions. Their bond depicts how modern relationships can grow with understanding and positivity.

For those unaware, Hrithik and Sussanne dated for four years before they married in 2000. However, the couple shocked everyone when they announced their divorce in 2014. They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and continue to co-parent them. Meanwhile, Roshan has moved on and is now dating actress Saba Azad.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2, which co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster films like Pathaan and the Tiger franchise.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Hit Flop Movie List