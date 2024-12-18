The Roshans: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan’s Netflix docu-series to release on THIS date; don’t miss new poster

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan have united for a very special project. The highly anticipated Netflix docu-series The Roshans was officially announced in December 2024. It is set to showcase the generational legacy of the Roshan family in the film industry. Now, along with a new poster, the release date of the docu-series has been unveiled as January 17, 2025.

Today, December 18, 2024, the Instagram handle of the streaming service Netflix shared a new poster of The Roshans. In the poster, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan were seen sitting together, with an image of the late Roshan Lal Nagrath in the background.

The caption teased what can be expected from the docu-series and also revealed the release date. It read, “Lights, camera, family! Dive into the world of The Roshans through music, movies, and a bond that defines legacy. Watch The Roshans, arriving on 17 January, only on Netflix.”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Sooooooo excited! Let the countdown begin,” while another wrote, “Excited to see ‘legacy of The Roshans.’”

A comment read, “Looking forward to see an inspiring documentary on the greats of the Indian film Industry! 17th Jan - Date Saved!” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

The Roshan is directed by Shashi Ranjan. Earlier in 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news about the documentary. A source close to the development stated, “The journey starts with Roshan Lal Nagrath, who arrived in Mumbai in 1947 and established himself as one of the most prominent music directors in the 1950s and 1960s. The legacy then continued through his sons, Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan, who excelled in the fields of acting, direction, and music, and finally to his grandson, Hrithik, who is now regarded as one of the biggest Bollywood superstars of today.”

The source also mentioned that the docu-series will feature interviews with various Bollywood celebrities who have worked with the Roshan family. Rakesh Roshan had thanked Shah Rukh Khan earlier this year for his contribution to The Roshans.

