PICS: Hrithik Roshan takes a trip to Dubai with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan and son Hridaan; Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri join

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai with her beau, Arslan Goni. The couple is joined by her brother, Zayed Khan, his kids, her son Hridaan, and Nargis Fakhri along with her rumored beau, Tony Beig. A perfect example of a modern family, they were also joined by the War 2 actor and Uday Chopra. Pictures from their jovial time in the UAE have taken over the internet.

Nargis Fakhri ’s rumored boyfriend, Tony Beig, shared a photograph in which we can see Hrithik Roshan , Sussanne Khan , their son Hridaan, Arslan Goni, and Uday Chopra. Hrithik, standing next to Uday, exuded pure bromance as he wrapped his arm around Uday’s shoulder. The post was captioned, "Dubai adventure with my favs," and Khan, Goni, Roshan, and Chopra were tagged in the post.

In the snap, the War 2 actor is seen donning a gray t-shirt paired with a matching cap and brown pants, whereas Uday is seen in a black t-shirt, denim jeans, and stylish sunglasses. Sussanne radiated charm in a beige crop top paired with a denim mini skirt. Hridaan sported a striped t-shirt with shorts, and Goni was seen in a yellow vest with denim shorts.

Take a look

Notably, on Sunday, Sussanne took to her Instagram stories and shared some of the happy pictures and videos with Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig. In one of the pictures, Sussanee and Arslan were seen posing with the rumored couple while another picture showed her posing with the Rockstar actress. She captioned the post, "Miss uuu..." She also shared a happy video with Zayed Khan’s wife, Malaika Khan.

Advertisement

Furthermore, another picture featured Arslan-Sussanne posing with the latter’s brother, Zayed Khan on a boat followed by another snap showcasing Zayed posing with his sons, Zidaan Khan, Aariz Khan, and nephew, Hridaan.

Take a look

Take a quick look at the videos shared by Zayed Khan on his Instagram from the trip

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 13-year-old relationship in 2013. They continue to co-parent their kids, Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Despite the separation, they continue to share a cordial bond. While Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan, Hrithik has been dating Saba Azda for quite some time now.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur & Jeh are enjoying New Year vacation with skiing experience and actress can't stop clicking them