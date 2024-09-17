Ibrahim Ali Khan hiding his face while getting papped is all of us in front of our relatives at family gatherings; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is gearing up for his film debut soon. Known for his funny interactions with paparazzi, he didn’t disappoint in his recent appearance either. In a hilarious video, Ibrahim is spotted outside the gym covering his face with a jacket, fully embracing his playful side in yet another lighthearted moment.

After a gym workout, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen engaging in another fun moment with the paparazzi. Sporting a laid-back look with a white tee, gym shorts, and dark sunglasses, he carried a red bag featuring his initials, ‘IAK,’ along with a green water bottle. With the sun shining brightly, Ibrahim humorously covered his face with a jacket as he made his way to his car.

Upon reaching his car, instead of uncovering his face, Ibrahim cheekily gave his bag to a paparazzo before getting inside. This hilarious video has been making waves across social media.

As the video gained viral traction, fans flooded the comment section trying to identify him. One user commented, "Ibrahim is just doing it for fun, guys." Another chimed in, calling him a "Photocopy of Saif Ali Khan." Others echoed similar sentiments, with comments like "Saif Ali Khan ka ladka" and "Chhota Saif." In a humorous twist, someone even compared him to Raj Kundra, referencing how Kundra used to hide his face from the media.

Advertisement

Earlier, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt shared that she’s quite fond of Ibrahim Ali Khan, referring to him as the cutest person she’s ever met. As part of the fun, Alia decided to read a direct message she received from Ibrahim, which had both Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh laughing throughout. The message highlighted Ibrahim's admiration for Alia’s acting, where he praised her versatility, especially for her roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani.

He wrote, "I cannot believe this is the same lady I learn from every time I am on set. You are just phenomenal. You are so so good as Gangu, and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film. It's safe to say you mold yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So so good, best actress in the country."

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood acting debut soon. He has already completed filming for Sarzameen, where he stars alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, he is working on several other projects, including a romantic film titled Diler, featuring South Indian star Sreeleela.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan playfully touches fan’s feet and goofs around with paps; netizens shower love