Ibrahim Ali Khan twins with rumored GF Palak Tiwari as they return to Mumbai from New Year vacation: WATCH

Bollywood celebrities were vacationing with their significant others and families to celebrate the New Year 2025. They have now started coming back to the bay. Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. He was seen twinning in black with rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari. The couple was reportedly returning from their Goa holiday.

On the evening of January 1, 2025, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport arrivals around the same time. The former was seen wearing a black hoodie and matching pants paired with white shoes. Ibrahim accessorized his look with a silver watch and black shades. Palak donned a full-sleeve black top and blue denim jeans with black flats. She kept her hair open, wearing black glares and a watch.

The duo came out of the airport separately, but according to a report in News18, they were returning from Goa after ringing in the new year together.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. They haven’t confirmed the speculations, but they have been spotted together on numerous occasions in the past. Fans believed that they were spending time with each other in the Maldives in November 2024. Earlier, the duo was seen sharing a warm hug at a Diwali party.

In a recent conversation with Screen, Palak Tiwari’s mother, Shweta Tiwari, expressed that the linkup rumors surrounding her daughter didn’t bother her.

On the work front, Palak Tiwari has already made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up to make his acting debut with Sarzameen. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the action thriller also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Ibrahim is also set to star in a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor. Reportedly titled Naadaniyaan, the film is helmed by Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Producer Dinesh Vijan’s Diler is also a part of Ibrahim’s lineup.

