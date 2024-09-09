IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor Vijay Varma reflects on his shift from Mirzapur's Bharat Tyagi to Captain Devi Sharan in Anubhav Sinha's series; says THIS

Vijay Varma has been giving back-to-back hits, of late. The actor who rose to fame with Pink and won accolades for Gully Boy also took over the streaming space by playing powerful characters in several projects. In a recent interview, the ace actor looked back at his journey from playing Bharat Tyagi in Mirzapur leading the show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack as Captain Devi Sharan and called it ‘surreal’.

The ace actor who worked hard to reach the top expressed his gratitude for being able to play varied characters in his film career. Reacting to the positive response his recently released crime thriller drama television miniseries, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack received, Vijay Varma said it’s overwhelming and humbling. As he reflected on his career, the actor stated that the shift from playing Bharat Tyagi (Mirzapur) to Captain Devi Sharan in (IC 814) feels “surreal and rewarding.”

“It's not just about the roles; it's about growth and evolution with every character,” ETimes quoted him saying. Talking about his character in the hijack movie, Varma said that playing Captain Devi Sharan challenged him and pushed his limits. Hence, he is grateful that it has connected so deeply with the audience and critics alike.

Minutes ago, Vijay took to his Instagram account and dropped two images. The first picture shows him dressed smartly as the character of IC 814. In the next screengrab, it was mentioned that from September 2-8, the limited series ranked no 1 in the most-watched streaming originals in India.

Expressing his delight and lauding the team for the success of the show, he penned, “If this was a theatrical you’d hear words like BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI, THUNDERSTORM and AVALANCHE to describe the success. But since it’s just a world class show.. I’d like to call it The Sweetest Drizzle. Thank you to our lovely audience. Mubarak ho @anubhavsinhaa saab.. aapko SUPERHIT hua hai. #IC814.”

Take a look:

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and written by Adrian Levy and Trishant Srivastava, the thriller premiered globally on Netflix on August 29, 2024. Bankrolled by Matchbox Shots and Benaras Mediaworks, it also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Patralekha Paul and other talented actors.

