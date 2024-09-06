IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’s Vijay Varma drops fun pics with Netflix series co-stars Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa; ‘Grazing with GOATS’

Vijay Varma recently starred in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which was released on August 29, 2024. He got the opportunity to share the screen with many acclaimed actors like Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, and Manoj Pahwa in the crime thriller. Vijay has now dropped some fun pictures with the trio and shared that he was ‘grazing with GOATS.’

Today, September 6, 2024, Vijay Varma took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with his co-stars from the recently released series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. In one picture, he made a quirky expression as he posed with Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, and Manoj Pahwa. Director Anubhav Sinha also sneakily became part of the other photos.

In the caption, Vijay expressed, “Grazing with GOATS (goat emojis) Thespian Gangstas. #IC814.”

Fans were in awe of the amount of talent in one picture. A person said, “Million dollar photograph,” while another wrote, “Legends in one frame.” One user called them “The best actors!!!” and another stated, “That’s some picture bro.” Many people used red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to convey their admiration.

Earlier, Vijay even penned a heartfelt note on Instagram in which he revealed that it was his dream to work alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur. He said, “A boy from Hyderabad had a dream.. a big dream.. and it looked so distant that he wouldn’t even dare imagine it to be reality one day. The boy is me.. now a full grown man.. and the dream was to work with cinema gods Mr. Naseeruddin Shah and Mr. Pankaj Kapur.”

Vijay shared his excitement about getting to work with them and expressed his thanks to director Anubha Sinha. The actor wrote, “Now I have a freakin poster with these legends! Thank you @anubhavsinhaa sir for making this happen.. And for bringing the best talents in the county to tell this gripping tale.”

The limited series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on true events. The cast also includes Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Patralekhaa, Pooja Gor, Amrita Puri, and others.

