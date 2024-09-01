Ileana D’Cruz can't keep calm as husband Michael Dolan plays guitar and son Koa joins him; 'Brb my ovaries just exploded'

Ileana D'Cruz is known for playing several impactful and pivotal roles in movies across various genres and languages. While working hard on set, the actress is also busy taking care of her baby boy, Koa. She is currently enjoying her babymoon and often shares glimpses of her baby and husband. Recently, Ileana took to Instagram stories to share an adorable snap of Dolan and Koa enjoying guitar session. Ileana couldn't contain her excitement and wrote, 'brb, my ovaries just exploded.'

In the picture, Dolan is sitting on a sofa holding his guitar, while baby Koa steals the spotlight with his adorable cuteness. As Dolan admires his little one, Koa is seen with his hands on the guitar, possibly trying to play a bit, and we are completely charmed.

Ileana and Dolan welcomed their first child Koa Phoenix, on August 6, 2023. The couple got married in May last year. The actress recently celebrated Koa's first birthday with hubby.

On July 15, The Rustom actress held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram stories, where she discussed her sleep patterns as a new mother. When asked about her current sleep schedule, the actress mentioned that it was almost non-existent and expressed surprise at how full-time mothers manage to function throughout the day, yet they continue to do so.

Another user asked how she stays motivated. In response, the actress and model stated that she tries to be kind to herself, allowing time and grace to adapt and grow. She also mentioned avoiding unrealistic goals and focusing on taking things one day at a time.

The Barfi actress also shared her intention to return to the big screen, mentioning that she would do so when the time was right. She expressed her current priority of dedicating her time to her son.

D'Cruz was last seen as Nora in the romantic comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie opened to positive reviews from fans and crtics alike. Earlier this year, Ileana was also seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely featuring Randeep Hooda.

