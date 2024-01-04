Ileana D’Cruz reveals she is still going through postpartum depression; opens up about partner Michael Dolan

Ileana D’Cruz had left all her fans pleasantly surprised after her pregnancy announcement last year. Since then she has been sharing pictures of her baby bump and documenting her entire journey from baby shower to mood swings to midnight cravings. Well, the actress who has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now has been busy embracing her motherhood journey. In a recent interview with Times Of India, the Barfi actress opened up about her postpartum depression and more.

Ileana D’Cruz on how life changes after having a child

Ileana D’Cruz revealed that after she learned about her pregnancy in November 2022, her 2023 was all about her pregnancy and shifting base to the US. She opened up about having little complications with her pregnancy and hence was asked to take it slow and thank her mother for always being there for her. The Barfi star thought that she would work during her pregnancy but her doctors asked her to rest it out.

Ileana talks about her postpartum depression

The actress revealed that postpartum depression is real and nothing can prepare you for that. She thanks her team of doctors, her mother, and her partner for being there and becoming a strong support system. She said, “Topics like mom guilt are so real. I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him.’ So, there are these intense emotions you go through after having a baby. I still am going through it. I am thankful that Mike (Michael Dolan) is such an amazing partner. I don’t need to explain things to him. He makes me take a break and looks after the baby before I join in again.”

Ileana opens up on her relationship

Ileana may have spoken a lot about her pregnancy but the Barfi star has always kept her relationship under wraps. Despite revealing her partner Michael Dolan during her pregnancy, she has not really spoken a lot about him. There were reports about her getting married to Michael in May 2023. Responding to this, the actress replied that there have been so many speculations about her marriage that she likes to have a tiny bit of mystery around it. She further added that she has not yet decided on how much she wants to talk about this part of her life.

Illeana said that earlier when she had spoken about her past relationship, she did not like how some people spoke about that. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family.”

Ileana talks about her partner Michael

Ileana calls her partner Michael Dolan absolutely lovely. She further adds that he is a big support and has been consistent since the first day she met him. Michael has been to India four times before and finds Mumbai intriguing and feels that Mumbai is like New York. What she loves about Michael is that he has seen all of Ileana’s work and has seen all of her work so much that he remembers the lyrics more than her.

She concludes by saying, “I hope my projects release this year and I can be in India for the promotions with Koa and my partner. I would love to be on a set with Koa.”

