Imtiaz Ali calls Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk his ‘best’ and highly recommends Shoojit Sircar’s film: ‘Senti kar diya yaar’

Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk is set to release on November 2 and is already making waves ahead of its debut. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film has garnered attention for its promising storyline and performances. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently shared his first review on social media, calling Abhishek’s performance his best yet and praising Shoojit’s direction for creating a deeply emotional experience.

On his Instagram stories, Imtiaz Ali shared the poster of I Want To Talk and praised the film. He wrote, "Senti kar diya yaar!!! @shoojitsircar" and added, "Highly recommended!!! The best of Abhishek @bachchan yet! Well done & best wishes, Ritesh Shah."

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek Bachchan shared how his daughter Aaradhya’s perspective on "courage" influenced his portrayal of Arjun in his upcoming film. He recalled a book Aaradhya had as a child, where a character described 'help' as the most courageous word in the world.

This simple yet powerful idea resonated deeply with him, challenging the common belief that asking for help shows weakness. Instead, Abhishek sees it as a sign of strength and determination to keep pushing forward.

He connected this idea to his role in I Want To Talk, where his character Arjun faces immense challenges. Abhishek explained that despite decades of struggles, Arjun refuses to give up. He emphasized the strength it takes to persevere for over 30 years, stating it would be easy to surrender, but his character’s spirit is one of relentless resilience.

Alongside Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk also stars Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever in pivotal roles. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the film is set to release on November 22, 2024.

