I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan shares how his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan inspired him for his new film, says; 'Somebody who has dealt with the things...'

Abhishek Bachchan, who has recently impressed audiences with his performances in films like Dasvi and Ghoomer, is all set to spread magic on big screens again. The actor's upcoming film I Want to Talk is going to release on November 22, 2024 and during one of his interviews during the promotions, he revealed that his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan inspired him for the role with one of her books.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek Bachchan mentioned how Aaradhya's learning about 'courage' impacted his performance as Arjun in the upcoming movie. He stated, "When Aaradhya was younger, she had a book in which one character described 'help' as the most courageous word in the world."

The simple yet deep and significant message resonated with the actor, who explained that seeking help isn't a sign of weakness. Rather, it's a strong symbol of resilience and a determination to never give up. Bachchan continued, "It means you are not ready to give up. You'll do whatever it takes to carry on."

The Dhoom 3 actor could relate the understanding to his role as 'Arjun' in I Want To Talk and stated his character is a courageous person who isn't ready to quit despite dealing with challenges for over three decades.

Explaining his character and its philosophy, Abhishek said, "He is not giving up. For somebody who has dealt with the things that he has dealt with and continues to deal with, it's very easy to be fed up after 31-odd years and say, 'bahut ho gaya hai, abhi aur nahi karna hai.' (I've had enough, I don't want to go on).

Advertisement

I Want To Talk is Abhishek's first collaboration with Shoojit Sircar. The latter is one of Bollywood's most admired contemporary filmmakers, known for making critically acclaimed films like October, Sardar Udham, Piku, and more.

He worked with Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan in Piku (2015) and Gulabo Sitabo (2020), while Piku won the megastar his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for his role. Meanwhile, I Want To Talk's trailer was released on November 5, 2024 and has received positive reaction from fans and industry insiders.

ALSO READ: Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumors, Nimrat Kaur’s old statement ‘Marriages don't last that long’ goes VIRAL