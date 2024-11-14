Abhishek Bachchan admits being stuck in ‘rut of life’; says ‘life dictates to you what you should be doing’

Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming directorial venture, I Want To Talk, keeps grabbing headlines for his alleged separation from his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai. He is reportedly linked with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek recently admitted to being 'stuck in the rut of life' amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Bachchan. The I Want To Talk actor expressed how life dictates what you should be doing.

During a music launch event of I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his biggest takeaway after working with Shoojit Sircar in the upcoming movie. Abhishek initially joked about his weight gain for Shoojit Sircar's directorial by saying that he finds it difficult to lose kilos at his age.

Abhishek continued, "It reassures you that there’s a little space for everybody out there. And I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life. We’re all stuck in the rut of life, we’re doing what we’re doing. Some of us have got corporate jobs, some of us are artists, and life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's old handwritten letter being addressed to Nimrat Kaur went viral on the Internet. The letter was about Kaur's performance in Dasvi. It came amid reports of Abhishek and Nimrat's alleged affair.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer in 2023. Apart from I Want To Talk, Abhishek will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King. He is also gearing up for Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee, alongside then-newcomer Kareena Kapoor in 2000. His notable movies include the Dhoom series, Guru, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dostana, Delhi-6, Paa, and more.

Abhishek Bachchan married former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai on April 20, 2007. Their wedding ceremony was held at Amitabh Bachchan's lavish bungalow, Pratiksha in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011.

