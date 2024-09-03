EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil in talks to lead Imtiaz Ali’s 10th feature film as a director

Over the years, Imtiaz Ali has built a cult following for his work ranging from Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Tamasha among others. Recently, some of his old films performed well on a re-release on the big screen, speaking about the loyal following for his feature films. While his last two for the big screen – Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal 2 - failed to create an impact among the audience, Imtiaz redeemed himself with Chamkila on Netflix. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Imtiaz Ali has locked his next directorial.

According to sources close to the development, Fahadh Faasil is in advanced talks to make his Hindi Film debut with Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial. “Fahadh and Imtiaz have done several meetings over the last few months, and their energies have aligned in the right way. Both of them prefer to work in the right set up, and are set to team up for the first time. Fahadh is also excited to debut in the Hindi space with a director like Imtiaz,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that much like his filmography, this one too will be a love story, with a unique pattern of story-telling. “Imtiaz is making a pure love story and the casting for the female protagonist is underway. He is excited about the subject and feels this is the right time to tell the story. He has gone ahead to pitch the film to Fahadh because he feels that the actor fits the bill and the story calls for his casting,” the source added.

If everything goes as planned, the Imtiaz Ali directorial will go on floors in the first quarter of 2025 and will release by the end of next year. The filmmaker is presently giving finishing touches to his script and then starts the work on the music and proceed to the pre-production work. Interestingly, the yet untitled love story will be the 10th feature film to be directed by Imtiaz Ali. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

